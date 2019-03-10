2019 College Basketball Odds: Latest Lines for Power 5 Conference Tournaments

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

With days remaining until men's Power Five conference tournament play begins, bookmakers in Las Vegas unveiled the latest odds for the top conferences in college basketball.

In what is shaping up to be one of the tighter battles, the Virginia Cavaliers (+150, bet $100 to win $150) are slight favorites to win the ACC over the Duke Blue Devils (+175), according to Caesars Palace (via oddsmaker Matt Lindeman). The margin is similarly slim in the SEC, with the Tennessee Volunteers just edging out the Kentucky Wildcats (+200).

