10 College Football Teams That Are One Piece Away from Making the CFB Playoff

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The race for the College Football Playoff appears to be deep as the 2019 season nears. While we can expect the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide to remain perched atop the polls until they lose, the rest of the field has more uncertainty. All it takes for a team to make a playoff push is for one unexpected star to emerge.

Last year's other contestants, the Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fight Irish, will have their shots to repeat their playoff appearances if each can string together another great season. But we're going to focus on the teams that didn't do enough to earn the right to battle for the national championship.

There are 10 squads that are one piece away from pushing their way into the playoff in 2019. Some may have an in-house answer ready to break out, while others will be doomed as they don't have the right talent on their rosters.

We'll break down each missing piece, the candidates for each team to fill the void and the likelihood of it happening. These teams have been chosen because of their upside to make the playoff should they find their missing pieces. Squads that didn't make this list simply have too many holes to qualify.