Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Calls Raiders 'A Great Fit' After Trade

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is reportedly headed to the Oakland Raiders, as he announced himself on Twitter, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus loves the opportunity for the receiver.

"This is just a great fit for Antonio," Rosenhaus said on SportsCenter Sunday, via ESPN.com. "He wanted a fresh start and certainly got an opportunity to go to a renowned franchise, one of the marquee franchises in the NFL, a historical team. I'm sure Al Davis would be very proud of this transaction."

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly will receive a third- and fifth-round pick in this year's draft in exchange for the talented receiver, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport also broke down the new contract Brown will receive with his new team:

While the money seemed to be the one of the most important factors for the 30-year-old, the fit also seems to be important as he starts a new chapter in his career.

"Jon Gruden, I believe, is a future Hall of Fame coach and one of the great offensive minds in football," Rosenhaus added. "And the Raiders have a fantastic franchise quarterback in Derek Carr, they have a great tradition, great fan base, moving to Las Vegas."

Brown has already showed his appreciation for Carr by posting this Pro Bowl video to his Twitter account Sunday:

This could be a nice change of pace compared to his old relationship with Ben Roethlisberger, who he said has an "owner mentality."

The relationship with Gruden should also be good after the coach decided to acquire him and give into his salary demands.

Oakland is coming off a 4-12 season, but adding a seven-time Pro Bowler to a team that was desperate for help at receiver could go a long way.