Big 12 Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

This is no longer the Kansas Jayhawk Invitational Tournament.

Kansas has been the dominant team in the Big 12 for years, but after winning or claiming a share of the regular-season title every season from 2004-05 through 2017-18, the Jayhawks finished in third place in the conference.

Kansas State and Texas Tech tied for first during the regular season, and the Wildcats are the top-seeded team in the conference tournament, while the Red Raiders are the second-seeded team.

The Big 12 conference tournament begins Wednesday at the Spirit Center in Kansas City, and it will be contested over a four-day period.

The tournament opens with a doubleheader featuring eighth-seeded TCU and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State in the opener at 7 p.m. ET, while No. 7 Oklahoma will take on No. 10 West Virginia about 30 minutes after the first game ends. ESPNU will televise both games.

The quarterfinals will follow Thursday, and those games will be televised by ESPN or ESPN2. The action gets underway at 12:30 p.m. ET. The semifinals will be held Friday and the championship game is Saturday.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule (All Times ET)

Day, Matchup, Time, TV

Wednesday, No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wednesday, No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday, No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday, No. 1 Kansas State vs. 8/9 Winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday, No. 2 Texas Tech vs. 7/10 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Thursday, No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, 1-8/9 Winner vs. 4/5 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, 2-7/10 Winner vs. 3/6 Winner, 9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2



Saturday, March 16, Winners of Semifinal Matchups, 6 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State rolled over Oklahoma in the regular-season finale and comes into the postseason having won nine of its last 11 games.

Guard Barry Brown Jr. leads a versatile Wildcat offense, and he is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He is getting help from forward Dean Wade, who is scoring 13.0 points per game and connecting on 50.0 percent of his shots from the field.

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger gave Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber credit for taking a share of the regular-season title.

"Just respect for what Bruce Weber has done," Kruger said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "He has been fantastic throughout his career and to win a conference championship is great for Bruce."

Texas Tech ended the season on a nine-game winning streak and is one of the top defensive teams in the nation. The Red Raiders allow an average of 58.2 points per game, and that ranks second in the nation.

Texas Tech depends on guard Jarrett Culver to ignite the offense. He is averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. David Moretti is giving Culver some support, averaging 11.3 points per game and connecting on 50.8 percent of his shots from the field.

Kansas may not have hit its stride in the regular season, but head coach Bill Self and his team should not be overlooked. Forward Dedric Lawson has the ability to take over any game, and if he can string them together, the Jayhawks may have a good chance to get past Kansas State and Texas Tech.

Lawson is averaging 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Big 12 conference tournament odds

Texas Tech comes into the tournament as the regular-season co-champion, but the Red Raiders are the No. 2 seed.

If the seeds hold up, Texas Tech will meet Kansas in the semifinal round and Kansas State in the championship game.

That's a tougher draw than Kansas State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Wildcats will play the winner of the Texas Tech-Kansas game in the championship round if the seeds hold up.

Despite the tougher road for the Red Raiders, they are the favorites to win the Big 12 conference tournament.

Texas Tech is +150 to win the title (a $100 bet brings a profit of $150), while Kansas State is +350 and Kansas is +500, per Caesars Sports.

Here's a look at the odds for the full field:

Texas Tech, +150

Kansas State, +350

Kansas, +500

Iowa State, +600

Baylor, +800

Texas, +800

Oklahoma, +2000

Oklahoma State, +2000

TCU, +2000

West Virginia, +20000