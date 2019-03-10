UVA Odds-on Favorite over Zion Williamson, Duke to Win 2019 ACC Tournament

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels swept the Duke Blue Devils during the regular season and the latter figure to have Zion Williamson back, but the Virginia Cavaliers are the favorites to win the 2019 ACC tournament.

Caesars shared the latest odds on Sunday, and the Cavaliers are listed at plus-150 (bet $100 to win $150). The Blue Devils (plus-175) and the Tar Heels (plus-300) round out the top three.

Virginia and North Carolina tied atop the regular-season standings at 16-2, but the Cavaliers earned the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament with a head-to-head victory on the road.

Here is a look at the entire bracket and schedule:

While Virginia and North Carolina finished with the best record, the return of Williamson serves as the primary storyline. He suffered a knee injury in the opening minute of Duke's Feb. 20 loss to the Tar Heels, and North Carolina won both showdowns with him sidelined.

However, Duke had Williamson for its two matchups against Virginia and prevailed in both. Those were the only two games the Cavaliers lost the entire season, and one was by 10 points on their home floor.

The presumed No. 1 pick drastically changes the equation for the entire ACC tournament, and Chip Patterson of CBS Sports noted Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski expects him back for the entire event:

There is more than just an ACC tournament crowd hanging in the balance for the three powerhouses. ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Virginia and Duke as No. 1 seeds and North Carolina as a No. 2 in the NCAA tournament, so a conference tournament crown for any of the three could solidify their spot atop the seed lines come Selection Sunday.