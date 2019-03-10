Video: Fan Invades Pitch, Punches Jack Grealish in the Back of the Head

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Birmingham City at Villa Park on November 25, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

A Birmingham City supporter invaded the pitch on Sunday during the team's clash with Aston Villa and aimed a punch at Jack Grealish.

The remarkable incident happened early in the game between the two bitter rivals, with the fan taking a swing at the Villa star from behind.

Here's the moment in question:

Despite being struck by the fan, Grealish was able to continue and struck the game's only goal in the second half to give Villa the bragging rights in the Second City (video not available in the United States):

West Midlands Police confirmed they had taken the man into custody:

Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday commented on the concerning trend of poor fan behaviour in the British game: 

As Matthew Stanger of Joe noted, the Birmingham supporters were still targeting Grealish with jeers after the incident: 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks serious action needs to be taken against Birmingham: 

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was also critical of the supporter:

Grealish is Villa's star man, and as someone local to the area, this fixture will be especially important to him. Earlier in the campaign, he starred for his boyhood club in the reverse fixture at Villa Park, netting in a 4-2 win for Dean Smith's team.

Aside from local pride, both sides were seeking to put together a late push for the Championship playoffs. Ahead of the game, Birmingham were five points off sixth spot, with Villa a further two points back.

