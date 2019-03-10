Kylian Mbappe Commits to PSG; Hasn't Been 'Able to Sleep' Since Man United Loss

TF-Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has said he has struggled to sleep following his side's shock elimination at the hands of Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday but made it clear he remains fully committed to the club.

Having won the first leg of the last-16 tie 2-0 at Old Trafford, the Ligue 1 side appeared on course for a straightforward progression into the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, they were eliminated on away goals, as an injury-ravaged Red Devils side won 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. A last-gasp penalty from United forward Marcus Rashford sent the Premier League outfit through in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Speaking with Telefoot, the young forward said the result is still playing on his mind (h/t Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC):

Despite the loss, Mbappe said he has belief in the club's project and would not be going anywhere in the summer:

Here is a reminder of the extraordinary finale from the Parc des Princes, as PSG became the first team in Champions League history to fail to quality after winning the first leg of a knockout tie 2-0 on the road:

Mbappe was on the scoresheet when PSG won at Old Trafford, although he wasn't at his blistering best on Wednesday, as he spurned a number of openings.

The France international striker is far from the biggest issue PSG have, though, with the team having developed a reputation for being on the wrong side of these types of comebacks.

Despite being in control of the match for long spells against United, the French champions made basic errors in defence that gave the away side hope. From there, the Red Devils grew in confidence and were able to launch a late assault on the PSG goal, from which they were awarded a penalty.

Sports writer Nick Miller commented on the different ways in which PSG haven't been able to capitalise on strong positions:

On Friday, it was the second anniversary of Barcelona's extraordinary comeback win over PSG in the same competition:

You sense it will take a while for PSG to recover from this defeat, and another period of self-reflection is surely on the cards for a number of key players.

Still, the fact that Mbappe remains invested in the cause is a huge positive. In him, the Parisians possess one of the most potent attackers in the game and someone who has the potential to become the finest player on the planet.

The challenge for manager Thomas Tuchel is to forge a team with the temperament and talent needed to provide ample support to Mbappe.