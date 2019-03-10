Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It's been a down season for Pac-12 basketball, but there are still more opportunities for the conference's teams to improve their NCAA tournament resume. And one school will receive an automatic bid by winning the Pac-12 tournament.

Washington clinched the No. 1 seed in this year's tournament more than a week before its regular-season finale against Oregon on Saturday. The Huskies went 15-3 in Pac-12 play, notching three more wins than No. 2-seeded Arizona State.

No. 3 Utah and No. 4 Oregon State secured their seeds, along with a first-round bye, by notching wins on Saturday. The Utes beat UCLA, while the Beavers took down Washington State.

The Pac-12 tournament will take place March 13-16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pac-12 Tournament Schedule (All Times ET)

View the full bracket here.

Wednesday, March 13

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Cal (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Stanford (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Washington State (11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Thursday, March 14

No. 1 Washington vs. Winner of No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona (3 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 4 Oregon State vs. Winner of No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Cal (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 2 Arizona State vs. Winner of No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 Stanford (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

No. 3 Utah vs. Winner of No. 6 UCLA and No. 11 Washington State (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, March 15

Semifinal No. 1 (9 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Semifinal No. 2 (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, March 16

Championship (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

First-Round Picks

No. 9 Arizona def. No. 8 USC

No. 5 Colorado def. No. 12 Cal

No. 7 Oregon def. No. 10 Stanford

No. 6 UCLA def. No. 11 Washington State

Quarterfinals Picks

No. 1 Washington def. No. 9 Arizona

No. 5 Colorado def. No. 4 Oregon State

No. 2 Arizona State def. No. 7 Oregon

No. 3 Utah def. No. 6 UCLA

Semifinals Picks

No. 1 Washington def. No. 5 Colorado

No. 3 Utah def. No. 2 Arizona State

Championship Pick

No. 1 Washington def. No. 3 Utah

The Huskies are poised to end their Pac-12 tournament drought with their first tourney title win since 2011.

Washington's best stretch of the season came when it won 12 straight games between Dec. 21 and Feb. 7. Its only Pac-12 losses came at Arizona State on Feb. 9, at Cal on Feb. 28 and at home against Oregon on Saturday.

But the Huskies may not have to face the Sun Devils again, as Arizona State could lose to Utah in the semifinal on the bottom side of the bracket. Washington already beat Utah twice this season, both times by wide margins, so that could be a better matchup for the Huskies in the championship.

Plus, Washington will be looking to bounce back after a tough end to the regular season.

Arizona has won three of the past four Pac-12 tournaments, but with the Wildcats having a down season, it's the perfect opportunity for a new program to seize the tourney title.

That's why Washington, the clear best team in a conference that's been filled with parity this season, could sweep the Pac-12 with a regular-season title and a tourney championship.