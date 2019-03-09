Tim Hortons Brier 2019: Updated Curling Draw, Schedule After Saturday's Results

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Saturday's action at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier guaranteed that there will be a new champion.

Team Canada entered this year's tournament at Westoba Place in Brandon, Manitoba, with hopes of a three-peat. However, those dreams came crashing down in the afternoon's playoff draw.

Saturday night's draw saw the tournament's lone undefeated team plow through the No. 2 seed with relative ease.

Take a look at updated results and scheduling as well as a recap below.

Results

Draw 21

Wild Card def. Canada, 7-2

Draw 22

Alberta def. Northern Ontario, 9-4

Schedule

Northern Ontario will take on Team Wild Card in the semifinals at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Alberta earned a bye straight to the finals, where it will be waiting for its opponent at 8 p.m. ET.

Recap

Draw 21

Canada and Wild Card were locked in a back-and-forth low-scoring affair, ending the sixth end tied at two. Then Wild Card put up four in the eighth end, and Canada couldn't overcome.

Canadian skip Brad Gushue struggled and finished with just 81 percent accuracy—a team-low. After the loss, Gushue described his disappointment to the Canadian Press (h/t TSN.ca). "Really disappointing," he said. "Probably one of the top three or four worst breaks I've had in my career. It happens. I've had it happen to us and happen against us.

"It's kind of disappointing the run ended on those terms."

At last year's Brier, Gushue's Canadian squad earned its second consecutive championship over Alberta. Brendan Bottcher was Alberta's skip. One year later, as the skip for Wild Card, Bottcher got revenge.

Draw 22

Alberta skip Kevin Koe is the engine behind the team's incredible 11-0 Brier run. On Saturday night, Koe led all curlers with a 94 percent accuracy rate. Alberta's defeat of Northern Ontario extended Koe's Brier winning streak over Northern Ontario skip Brad Jacobs to four (2010, '16, '17 and this year), per TSN Curling.

Alberta jumped out to an early 5-1 lead, and Northern Ontario never came closer than that. Contrary to Koe, Jacobs posted a dismal 56 percent accuracy rate.