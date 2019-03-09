Mauricio Pochettino Slams Complacent, Arrogant Tottenham After Southampton Loss

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 9, 2019

DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur at Westfalen Stadium on March 05, 2019 in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said his team were arrogant and complacent after falling to a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

Pochettino could not hide his disappointment at his team's performance and told a post-match press conference he was concerned by the way his team let slip a 1-0 lead:

"I am so, so, so disappointed. I am a little bit worried about this change from the first half to the second half – it's only one thing, it's mental.

"It's about complacency, it's about arrogance in a bad way. You can use the first half as an example of (positive) arrogance, playing with intention, focus, concentration, we matched them in everything and we were much better.

"And in the second half it's the arrogance in a bad way. We need to blame all of us, the club."

Spurs took the lead through Harry Kane in the first half at St Mary's, but Southampton improved after half-time and goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse condemned Spurs to a third defeat in four Premier League games.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard noted just how damaging the defeat was for Spurs:

Match-winner Ward-Prowse explained how his team turned the match around:

The defeat leaves Tottenham in a fight to keep hold of their place in the top four with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea hot on their heels. The Red Devils can move level on points with Spurs if they beat Arsenal on Sunday.

Tottenham do not play again in the Premier League until March 31 when they face a tough trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool

Anfield has been a fortress for the Reds this season in the league. Jurgen Klopp's side are the only team in the top flight to remain unbeaten at home and have won 12 of their 14 fixtures on Merseyside.

