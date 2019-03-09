Bryce Harper Talks Phillies Spring Training Debut, Fan Reaction vs. Blue Jays

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIMarch 9, 2019

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Bryce Harper #3 scores on a two run home run in the first inning by Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 09, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon, Bryce Harper reflected positively on his first game with his new team. 

Meeting with reporters at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, Harper said the fan support was what made his debut so special. "That's what it's all about," he said. "It was good to see the fans show out today, support us, out there for us.

"And just being around the guys and being in the dugout again and getting some dirt on my cleats—it was a lot of fun."

Harper finished the day with two plate appearances, both resulting in walks.

Even if fans didn't get to see a Harper home run—with Harper locked into a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, there will be plenty of opportunities—the 26-year-old added some Philly flavor to his first at-bat with the team by walking up to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. 

Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer posted a video of Harper expressing gratitude for the standing ovation Phillies fans gave him at a sold-out Spectrum Field:

Harper did give a sneak peek into what's to come for the Phillies when his first-inning walk turned into a run scored after left fielder Rhys Hoskins belted a home run. As Hoskins touched home plate, Harper told him to "get used to this."

Harper has wasted no time in voicing his dedication to Philly. On March 5, Harper told Philadelphia radio station 94 WIP (h/t Todd Zolecki of MLB.com), "If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to have him come to Philly, you're crazy." Whether the Phillies land Trout is a faraway proposition, but they have Harper. 

The six-time All-Star wears No. 3 for the Phillies, and ironically, Philadelphia sports radio host Joe Giglio touted Harper as the most important athlete in Philadelphia since Allen Iverson.

Like Iverson, Harper literally wore his heart on his sleeve for Saturday's game. And if one game is any indication, the Phillies will be must-watch for 13 years to come.

Related

    Machado: 'I Always Will Be the Villain'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado: 'I Always Will Be the Villain'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Esteban Loaiza Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison for Cocaine Possession

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Esteban Loaiza Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison for Cocaine Possession

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ohtani Plays Catch in Recovery from TJ Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ohtani Plays Catch in Recovery from TJ Surgery

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Kapler Names Phillies' Starter for Opening Day

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Kapler Names Phillies' Starter for Opening Day

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia