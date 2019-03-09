Bryce Harper Talks Phillies Spring Training Debut, Fan Reaction vs. Blue Jays

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia Phillies' spring training loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon, Bryce Harper reflected positively on his first game with his new team.

Meeting with reporters at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, Harper said the fan support was what made his debut so special. "That's what it's all about," he said. "It was good to see the fans show out today, support us, out there for us.

"And just being around the guys and being in the dugout again and getting some dirt on my cleats—it was a lot of fun."

Harper finished the day with two plate appearances, both resulting in walks.

Even if fans didn't get to see a Harper home run—with Harper locked into a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, there will be plenty of opportunities—the 26-year-old added some Philly flavor to his first at-bat with the team by walking up to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song.

Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer posted a video of Harper expressing gratitude for the standing ovation Phillies fans gave him at a sold-out Spectrum Field:

Harper did give a sneak peek into what's to come for the Phillies when his first-inning walk turned into a run scored after left fielder Rhys Hoskins belted a home run. As Hoskins touched home plate, Harper told him to "get used to this."

Harper has wasted no time in voicing his dedication to Philly. On March 5, Harper told Philadelphia radio station 94 WIP (h/t Todd Zolecki of MLB.com), "If you don't think I'm gonna call Mike Trout to have him come to Philly, you're crazy." Whether the Phillies land Trout is a faraway proposition, but they have Harper.

The six-time All-Star wears No. 3 for the Phillies, and ironically, Philadelphia sports radio host Joe Giglio touted Harper as the most important athlete in Philadelphia since Allen Iverson.

Like Iverson, Harper literally wore his heart on his sleeve for Saturday's game. And if one game is any indication, the Phillies will be must-watch for 13 years to come.