Coby White, No. 3 UNC Top RJ Barrett, No. 4 Duke Without Injured Zion Williamson

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Coby White scored 21 points as No. 3 North Carolina beat No. 4 Duke 79-70 Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Luke Maye posted seven points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the 26-5 Tar Heels, who won their seventh straight game. Kenny Williams added 18 points, and Cameron Johnson posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Blue Devils, also 26-5, are just 3-3 in their last six contests. Duke has been without Zion Williamson for all but 36 seconds of that stretch with a knee sprain suffered early in the first half against UNC on Feb. 20.

RJ Barrett led Duke with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Cam Reddish added 23 points and three steals.

What's Next?

UNC will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 12. Duke will be the No. 3 seed. Virginia earned the No. 1 spot by virtue of its 16-2 conference record, capped by a victory over Louisville on Saturday.

Both teams have received double byes and will start the tournament in the quarterfinal round Thursday, March 14, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. UNC will play at approximately 7 p.m. ET, and Duke will tip off around 9:30 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.