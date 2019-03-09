Report: Carlos Hyde, Chiefs Agree to 1-Year, $2.8M Contract After Jaguars Release

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Running back Carlos Hyde reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth just under $3 million. Hyde wasn't a free agent for long after getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars along with defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive tackle Jeremy Parnell and long snapper Carson Tinker on Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Hyde's contract with the Chiefs is worth $2.8 million, with $1.6 million of it guaranteed.

Jacksonville acquired the 28-year-old Hyde in a trade with the Cleveland Browns last season for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

The Browns moved on from Hyde quickly despite signing him to a three-year deal last offseason, largely because of the emergence of rookie Nick Chubb. The Jaguars traded for Hyde in an effort to beef up their running back depth with Leonard Fournette struggling through a nagging hamstring injury.

Hyde didn't make much of an impact, though, and finished with just 189 yards on 58 carries in eight games with the Jaguars. Overall, Hyde rushed for 571 yards and five touchdowns last season.

It marked a significant drop-off from the previous two seasons, which saw Hyde fall just short of 1,000 yards rushing twice as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2017, the 2014 second-round pick out of Ohio State rushed for 938 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. He also set career marks with 59 receptions for 350 yards.

Hyde will join a potent Chiefs offense that has some question marks when it comes to running back depth. After Kansas City released running back Kareem Hunt last season on the heels of video that showed him pushing a woman surfaced, Damien Williams emerged as the Chiefs' starter.

He didn't disappoint, with 203 rushing yards, 119 receiving yards and four total touchdowns over the final three games of the regular season after being used sparingly previously. Williams also registered 159 rushing yards, 91 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in two playoff games.

As a result, the Chiefs signed Williams to a two-year extension.

Williams will likely continue to start for Kansas City in 2019 because of his versatility and familiarity with the offense. Hyde will provide some much-needed depth, though, and the ability to convert in short-yardage situations.