NCAA Basketball 2019: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Start of Championship Week

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With the NCAA men's basketball regular season wrapped up, teams are on to conference tournaments.

Those that find themselves on the NCAA tournament bubble will have one last chance to prove their worth to the selection committee, which will decide their fates on Selection Sunday, March 17.

As always, there remain plenty of teams that seem deserving of a bid, but of course not everyone can make it in.

One caveat to consider while analyzing this year's field is that we haven't seen how the new NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) will play out. Some teams on the bubble have a less-than-impressive NET rating but look great when using the old metric, RPI.

We'll assume the committee is indeed weighing NET heavily until it shows otherwise.

All NET rating figures are via NCAA.com and current as of March 9. All strength-of-schedule rankings are via CBSSports.com.