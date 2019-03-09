ACC Tournament 2019: Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

For the second consecutive season and fourth time in the last six years, the Virginia Cavaliers are celebrating at least a share of the ACC regular-season title.

But this year, the Wahoos aren't alone.

Thanks to a victory over rival Duke, North Carolina also finished 16-2 in league action. While both UVA and UNC are eyeing a national title, they'll first be top two seeds in the 2019 ACC tournament.

All 15 league schools will compete in the tournament, which holds plenty of value for every program. Since the winner secures on automatic berth to the Big Dance, even the teams with a losing record are still alive for college basketball's ultimate prize.

The action gets underway Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bracket

Tuesday, March 12

First round

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest: (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Wednesday, March 13

Second round

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson (Noon ET, ESPN)

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Game 1 winner (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 3 winner (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner (Noon ET, ESPN)

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Game 5 winner (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Game 6 winner (7 p.m., ESPN)

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Game 7 winner (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

Game 12: Thursday afternoon winners (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 13: Thursday evening winners (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, March 16

Championship

Game 14: Friday evening winners (8:30 p.m ET, ESPN)

Three programs entered the final regular-season day with a chance at the No. 1 seed, and Virginia took care of business early. Ty Jerome posted 24 points and six assists in a 73-68 victory over Louisville to secure UVA's place atop the standings.

Most eyes were waiting on the nightcap, though.

North Carolina hosted Duke in a showdown to determine the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament. Duke star Zion Williamson remained out because of a knee injury, but the Blue Devils surrendered a late 11-0 run and couldn't complete a last-ditch comeback.

UNC equaled Virginia's 16-2 ACC record, but the Cavaliers' head-to-head triumph in February earned the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament. Duke finished 14-4 in league play.

That trio, along with Florida State, will begin ACC tournament action in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Predictions

Of the six schools set for a first-round contest, the biggest threat to win multiple games is Miami. During the regular season, the 'Canes twice took North Carolina to the wire and have five double-digit scorers. Boston College also has an explosive offensive weapon in Ky Bowman, the ACC's third-leading scorer (19.3 ppg).

But a shortage of depth has been the undoing of Miami, Boston College and the other Day 1 participants. It feels especially improbable the ACC tourney champion will feature a Cinderella run.

Additionally, one intriguing clash is a potential meeting between No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Virginia Tech. In the penultimate game of the regular season, FSU pulled out an overtime victory. If the Hokies win their second-round game, they would set up an NCAA resume-boosting contest in the quarterfinals.

As you'd expect, however, Virginia, UNC and Duke―the top three seeds―are the clear favorites.

Granted, Duke's status is dependent on Williamson's availability. He's expected to be ready, but it's not certain. As long as Zion is healthy, expect to see all three in the semifinals.

Virginia has the most favorable path to the championship, since it's guaranteed to avoid UNC and Duke until then. The winner of that potential semifinal matchup will be our ACC pick, though.

If Zion is healthy, Duke is our choice. His presence would be invaluable for a roster that has twice hung around with the rival Heels without him. If he's still sidelined, a surging Tar Heels team will swiftly assume the leading role.

But don't worry, UVA fans. As long as Virginia reaches the championship, Tony Bennett's club should lock up a No. 1 seed in the tournament that matters most.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.