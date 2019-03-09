Santiago Solari Vows to 'Keep Giving My Best' at Real Madrid Amid Exit Talk

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari says he will continue to do his best for Los Blancos amid speculation he is set to lose his job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 42-year-old was asked about his future in a pre-match press conference on Saturday and told reporters he is focused on Sunday's La Liga clash at Real Valladolid.

"That's not an evaluation I have to make," he said."I'm the coach and, like everyone, have to give my best. It's not the best time, but the goal is the next match. I have to accept evaluations are made, but I have to keep going and keep giving my best as I have since I got here."

Solari also spoke about his team's approach to Sunday's match:

Solari was only appointed permanent manager at Real Madrid in November 2018 after taking over from Julen Lopetegui, initially on an interim boss where he impressed:

However, a string of poor results and performances have put him under pressure. Real Madrid suffered two defeats in four days against fierce rivals Barcelona which saw them knocked out of the Copa del Rey and slip 12 points behind the Catalan giants at the top of the table.

Los Blancos were then dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax despite winning the first leg of their last-16 tie 2-1 in Amsterdam.

A 4-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu saw them go out 5-3 on aggregate and completed a miserable week:

According to Sport, Solari will be sacked on Monday with Real Madrid keen to bring in a "top level coach" who can "ensure Madrid finish in the top four and finish the season with dignity."

Former Real Madrid managers Zinedine Zidane and Jose Mourinho are in contention to return to the club, per Paola Nunez at ESPN Deportes.

Former club president Ramon Calderon told beIN Sport (h/t Isabel Roldan at AS) that he is "90 per cent sure that Mourinho will be back at Madrid."

Mourinho has previously said he would have no problem returning to a club he has managed previously:

Solari's departure from Real Madrid looks inevitable after a disastrous run of results that has left the club with virtually nothing to play for over the rest of the season. The only question seems to be when Solari will be relieved of his duties and who the club want to replace him at the helm.