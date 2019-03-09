Paul George Slams Referees: 'There's Gotta Be a Change,' 'Nothing I Can Do'

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar forward Paul George can expect a fine from the NBA after publicly criticizing officials following the team's 118-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com provided the full remarks from George, who said, "There's gotta be a change, but there's nothing that I can do," after the Thunder incurred a 34-26 foul disparity in the contest. George, point guard Russell Westbrook and center Steven Adams all fouled out during the fourth quarter.

"It's just bad officiating. I'm sorry, just bad officiating. We don't get a fair whistle. We haven't gotten a fair whistle all year. ... Somebody's got to look into this. It's getting out of hand, where we somehow just walk teams to the line. And there's nobody that gets more contact. If I don't speak for myself, I speak for Russ. There's nobody that gets more contact than Russ going to the basket. And it's just crazy.

"I don't understand it. It's a piece of s--- being on that floor. We giving everything we got. We're playing hard. We're getting grabbed. We're getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there's nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out, and there's nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

