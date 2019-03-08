James Harden Drops 31 as Rockets Rout 76ers Without Injured Joel Embiid

Bob Levey/Getty Images

James Harden posted 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Houston Rockets won their seventh straight game thanks to a 107-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Clint Capela added 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the 40-25 Rockets, who are now tied for third in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eric Gordon contributed 17 points.

Tobias Harris led the 41-25 76ers with 22 points, and Ben Simmons earned a near triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia was without starting center Joel Embiid, who hasn't played since the All-Star break because of left knee soreness.

What's Next?

Both teams play Sunday. The 76ers return home to face the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center, and the Rockets stay in-state for a road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

