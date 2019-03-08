James Harden Drops 31 as Rockets Rout 76ers Without Injured Joel Embiid

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 9, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball down court against the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center on March 08, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

James Harden posted 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Houston Rockets won their seventh straight game thanks to a 107-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

  1. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  2. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  3. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  4. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  5. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  6. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  7. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  8. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  9. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  10. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  11. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  12. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  13. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  14. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  15. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  16. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  17. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  18. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  19. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  20. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

Right Arrow Icon

Clint Capela added 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the 40-25 Rockets, who are now tied for third in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eric Gordon contributed 17 points.

Tobias Harris led the 41-25 76ers with 22 points, and Ben Simmons earned a near triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia was without starting center Joel Embiid, who hasn't played since the All-Star break because of left knee soreness.

                                                                       

What's Next?

Both teams play Sunday. The 76ers return home to face the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center, and the Rockets stay in-state for a road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

                                                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Biggest jump: Heat 📉 Biggest fall: Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Biggest jump: Heat 📉 Biggest fall: Lakers

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Windhorst: KD, Kyrie Like 'Middle School Couple' at ASW

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Windhorst: KD, Kyrie Like 'Middle School Couple' at ASW

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi Doesn't Want to Join LAL, Play with LBJ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi Doesn't Want to Join LAL, Play with LBJ

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA: Refs Missed PG Elbow to Nurkic's Head

    @BR_Thunder question: Is the downside of replays/slow-mo that they make fouls look worse than they are?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA: Refs Missed PG Elbow to Nurkic's Head

    @BR_Thunder question: Is the downside of replays/slow-mo that they make fouls look worse than they are?

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report