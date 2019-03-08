TMZ: Giants CEO Larry Baer, Wife Pam Met with Police over Video of Incident

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and his wife, Pam, have been cooperative with law enforcement in the wake of their physical altercation on March 1.

Per TMZ Sports, Larry and Pam have met with the San Francisco Police Department as part of the investigation.

TMZ obtained the footage that showed Larry pulling Pam to the ground and yelling at her while trying to grab a cell phone out of her hand (warning: contains profanity):

TMZ noted police spoke with witnesses on the day of the altercation and Larry and Pam agreed to speak with them.

Cris Arguedas, Larry's attorney, said both of them had separate meetings with law enforcement and were fully cooperative.

Arguedas also told TMZ she has "never been more confident" Larry won't be prosecuted.

In an interview with Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants executive said the argument with his wife was about a member of their family.

"My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument," he said. "The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously it's embarrassing."

Pam issued a separate statement, via Sernoffsky:

"I would like to clarify the events of today. My husband and I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed. I took his cell phone. He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up and the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot three days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry and I always have been and still are happily married."

Larry announced on March 4 he was taking a leave of absence from the Giants. MLB is also investigating the situation and he could be subject to suspension under the league's domestic violence policy, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Giants promoted Larry to CEO on Jan. 1, 2012. He has been part of the team's current ownership group since 1992.