Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Rose Namajunas will be heading outside of the United States for a fight for the first time in her career, and she travels into hostile territory for her second title defense at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro at the Jeunesse Arena. In front of a home crowd, Brazil's Jessica Andrade will try to capture ultimate glory by capturing the strawweight championship.

Namajunas has not competed since UFC 223. She was on the bus during Conor McGregor's tirade, but still competed that weekend. She proved she her title win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk was no fluke by taking the rematch with a unanimous decision.

But that bus attack left the champion traumatized according to her coach Trevor Whitman during an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t ESPN.com's Jeff Wagenheim).

Now she is ready for her next challenge. Andrade is no easy task and is one of the most intriguing stylistic matchups for belt.

Andrade has quality grappling and is one of the hardest hitters in the women's division. She is a berserker who always comes forward. She is accustomed to five-round fights and will be in Namajunas' face all evening long. If she connects, she'll be the new champion.

But can she?

Let's tackle that question and more with a head-to-toe breakdown of UFC 237's strawweight title fight.