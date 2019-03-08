Denzel Perryman, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to hit free agency March 13 after playing out his rookie contract. Rapoport reported Wednesday that the two sides were working on a deal that would keep the linebacker off the open market.

A second-round pick in 2015, Perryman has become a force in the middle of the Los Angeles defense. In 2018, he recorded 51 total tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in nine games.

"Denzel is a starter for a reason," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters in November after Perryman suffered a season-ending knee injury. "Our rush defense is much better with Denzel in there, so we're going to have to pick it up collectively as a group now."

The biggest knock on Perryman has been his inability to stay healthy. He has yet to play in all 16 regular-season games through four years in the NFL, dealing with a pectoral injury as a rookie, a hamstring injury in his second season, an ankle injury in 2017 and an LCL injury last year, among other ailments.

He appeared in just nine games in 2018.

Signing Perryman brings back a key piece of a top-10 defense that helped the Chargers reach the playoffs last season. Most notably, it helps to keep a talented front seven intact.

Getting a deal with Perryman done before free agency allows the Chargers to shift their attention to other areas as the new league year approaches.