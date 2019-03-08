Denzel Perryman, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Denzel Perryman, Chargers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract ExtensionMarch 8, 2019
Linebacker Denzel Perryman has agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.
The 26-year-old was scheduled to hit free agency March 13 after playing out his rookie contract. Rapoport reported Wednesday that the two sides were working on a deal that would keep the linebacker off the open market.
A second-round pick in 2015, Perryman has become a force in the middle of the Los Angeles defense. In 2018, he recorded 51 total tackles, two pass breakups and one interception in nine games.
"Denzel is a starter for a reason," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters in November after Perryman suffered a season-ending knee injury. "Our rush defense is much better with Denzel in there, so we're going to have to pick it up collectively as a group now."
The biggest knock on Perryman has been his inability to stay healthy. He has yet to play in all 16 regular-season games through four years in the NFL, dealing with a pectoral injury as a rookie, a hamstring injury in his second season, an ankle injury in 2017 and an LCL injury last year, among other ailments.
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
Probably hard to work a contract with a player like Denzel Perryman, he makes an impact when he plays but still hasn't played all 16 games in each of his 4 seasons in the league. In fact, he only played 16 games combined the past 2 seasons due to injuries. https://t.co/7luMF12Kgn
He appeared in just nine games in 2018.
Signing Perryman brings back a key piece of a top-10 defense that helped the Chargers reach the playoffs last season. Most notably, it helps to keep a talented front seven intact.
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
The Chargers had a pretty darn good 2018 and that was without Joey Bosa, Jason Verrett, Denzel Perryman and Kyzir White, Brandon Mebane and Corey Liuget for large chunks of the season.
Gilbert Manzano @GManzano24
Denzel Perryman staying with the Chargers. Not a surprise. The Chargers love his leadership and productivity when healthy. Anthony Lynn missed him down the stretch last season https://t.co/Ixpq2e9hLE
Getting a deal with Perryman done before free agency allows the Chargers to shift their attention to other areas as the new league year approaches.
Weddle Signs with Rams
LA lands 6-time Pro Bowl safety on 2-year deal worth up to $12.5M