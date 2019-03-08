Former Pistons Star Rasheed Wallace Named Head Coach at NC High School

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace was hired Friday to be the new head coach of the boy's varsity basketball team at Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina.

According to Rob McLamb of the Wilson Times, Jordan High School's director of athletics, Shelba Levins, said the following regarding Wallace's hiring:

"This is a special day for Jordan High School and our athletic department. When we seek leaders for our athletic programs, there are several different types of criteria that are important. We want coaches who can provide both knowledge and leadership with an ability to mentor our student-athletes as they cross the bridge from adolescence to the early stages of adulthood. ...

"It is not every day that you can add someone with as rich of a background in basketball, mentorship and volunteerism as Rasheed Wallace. I am thrilled to welcome him to Jordan and the Falcon family."

The 44-year-old Wallace played for 16 seasons in the NBA after a two-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.

Sheed played for the Washington Bullets, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks during his career. He last appeared in an NBA game in 2012-13 with the Knicks.

Wallace was named an All-Star on four occasions, and he won his first and only NBA championship as a member of the Pistons in 2004.

Over 1,109 career NBA regular-season games, Wallace averaged 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

After retiring as a player, Wallace was an assistant coach for the Pistons during the 2013-14 season, but he was not retained when Stan Van Gundy was hired as the new head coach.

Wallace's first venture into head coaching will be a challenge, as he is taking over a Jordan High School team that struggled last season. Jordan went just 7-17 in 2018-19, including a 1-9 mark in Triangle-6 play.

In 1995, Wallace helped UNC reach the Final Four as a player, and he will look to make a similar impact in the coaching ranks in the state of North Carolina at Jordan High School next season and beyond.