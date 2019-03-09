Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Arsenal and Manchester United clash in the Premier League on Sunday, with the race for UEFA Champions League qualification speeding up.

United have come from behind since the festive period, fresh after sacking Jose Mourinho as manager. Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has performed miracles to get the Red Devils back into top-four contention.

The Gunners have lost the consistency they displayed at the start of the season, and a recent 3-1 defeat in the Europa League to Rennes wont help their confidence.

In stark contrast, this is the first game for United since their epic 3-1 performance at Paris Saint-German which saw them claim a surprising place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 4:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Arsenal: 4-3, United: 2-1, draw: 5-2

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Preview

United and Arsenal are separated by just one point in the table, and with Chelsea close behind the pair with a game in hand, mistakes cannot be made by either team.

The Gunners are licking their wounds after their Europa defeat, but the Red Devils are riding the crest of a wave under Solskjaer's guidance.

The Norwegian has collected 14 wins in his 17 games in charge in all competitions, despite his squad suffering a debilitating injury crisis.

However, Solskjaer confirmed Anthony Martial, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera should be available for the trip to the capital after regaining fitness. Paul Pogba is also set to return to duty after missing the PSG game through suspension.

United shared their manager's per-match press conference:

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has not been afraid to experiment with his selection and tactics since arriving last summer.

The Gunners went on a mammoth unbeaten run before mid-December, but the mood has shifted since that spell of results.

Defeats to Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in all competitions triggered the slide and Arsenal have been unable to find their best since.

Mesut Ozil remains on the fringes of the starting XI despite being fit, with Emery choosing to play a solitary striker with an industrious midfield.

As expected, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has developed into the heartbeat of the attack, but Alexandre Lacazette appears better suited to the No. 9 role.

Both players will need to be firing to expose United's suspect defence.

Aubameyang has 16 goals in the Premier League this season, but he showed a lack of potency and energy in the loss at Rennes. Emery substituted the forward despite Arsenal chasing the game and a result.

Per the Gunners' official website, Lucas Torreira is set to miss the game against United with suspension due to his sending off at Spurs.

Arsenal have a comfortable run-in until the end of season. However, Emery's side cannot afford to start dropping points at home to sides that threaten their position.

United have played with freedom in recent weeks, and the hosts must find a way to push the visitors onto the back foot at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils knocked the Gunners out of the FA Cup in January with a convincing 3-1 display, and Emery will have to tighten his back four to stop lightning striking twice in north London.