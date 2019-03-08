USWNT Players File Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Against US Soccer Federation

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Twenty-eight members of the United States women's national soccer team filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation on Friday for "institutionalized gender discrimination."

Andrew Das of the New York Times reported the legal filing, which includes USWNT superstars Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, is a sudden escalation of a long-term battle between the reigning world champions and U.S. Soccer over pay equity and overall treatment compared to the men's team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

