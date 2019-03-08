ACC Tournament 2019: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Conference Tourney

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The 2019 ACC tournament is expected to feature quite a few intriguing storylines over the course of five days in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Of course, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke will take top billing, as a potential third matchup between UNC and Duke and then Virginia and Duke is possible.

The status of Duke freshman Zion Williamson will also be under the microscope, as he has missed the last four games since exiting the February 20 contest against North Carolina with an injury.

Beneath the top three teams, Florida State and Virginia Tech will be fighting for the best seeding possible at the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament during a likely head-to-head meeting, and a pair of bubble teams are set to do battle with their respective NCAA tournament hopes on the line.

ACC Tournament Schedule

All Times ET.

Tuesday, March 12

No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (Noon, ESPN2)

No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed (approximately 2 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Wednesday, March 13

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (Noon, ESPN)

No. 5 seed vs. Winner of No. 12 vs. No. 13 (approx. 2 p.m., ESPN)

No. 7 seed vs. Winner of No. 10 vs. No. 15 (7 p.m., ESPN2)

No. 6 seed vs. Winner of No. 11 vs. No. 14 (approx. 9 p.m., ESPN2)

Thursday, March 14

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 vs. No. 9 winner (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 4 seed vs. Winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12/No.13 (approx. 2:30 p.m., ESPN)

No. 2 seed vs. Winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10/No. 15 (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 3 seed vs. Winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11/No. 14 (approx. 9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, March 15

Semifinal No. 1 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Semifinal No. 2 (approx. 9 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, March 16

Championship (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Bracket Predictions

1. Virginia

2. North Carolina

3. Duke

4. Florida State

5. Virginia Tech

6. Syracuse

7. Louisville

8. Clemson

9. NC State

10. Georgia Tech

11. Boston College

12. Miami

13. Wake Forest

14. Notre Dame

15. Pittsburgh

We have a good idea of what the seeds will be for the ACC tournament, but there are still a few things to be decided.

The main game to watch Saturday is the second meeting between North Carolina and Duke at the Smith Center, but regardless of the result, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils should land on the same side of the bracket as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.

The other spot of contention involving Clemson and NC State for the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds is intriguing because both teams are firmly on the bubble and trending in different directions.

Clemson is in need of a victory against Syracuse Saturday to shore up its resume, while NC State finishes the regular season with Boston College.

The projected clash between Clemson and NC State on the second day of the ACC tournament will be one of the biggest games of conference-tournament week.

A win for Clemson would continue to boost its stock, while NC State coming out on top would stop the free fall triggered by three losses in five games, including a brutal defeat to Georgia Tech Wednesday.

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

NC State won the regular-season meeting with Clemson by two points, but based off how both programs have played down the stretch, we're leaning with the Tigers to earn a date with top-seeded Virginia.

The Cavaliers should win their quarterfinal game on fresh legs and move one step closer to the championship game, but how Clemson competes against a quality opponent could affect its bubble status.

The best matchup before the semifinals should be Florida State versus Virginia Tech, featuring two teams that went to overtime Tuesday.

Neither the Seminoles nor the Hokies are front and center on the list of contenders for the NCAA tournament, but both could do some damage in March Madness.

The Seminoles, who advanced to the Elite Eight a year ago, carry plenty of experience in seniors Phil Cofer, Terance Mann and Christ Koumadje and are capable of making another deep run in March.

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Virginia Tech isn't at full strength with Justin Robinson out, but the Hokies have three other players who average over 10 points per game.

However, can either beat Virginia if they advance to the semifinals?

Given the way Virginia steamrolled through the ACC, with the exception of the losses to Duke, it's hard to see the Cavaliers losing before the final.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Since North Carolina and Duke will be on the same side of the bracket, everyone will be looking forward to a third installment of the rivalry in the semifinals.

The result of the third UNC-Duke game may come down to the status of Williamson, who Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn't believe will be ready for Saturday's regular-season finale but would be surprised if he wasn't ready for the ACC tournament, per The Athletic's C.L. Brown.

If Williamson plays, even if he's not at 100 percent, Duke has to have the advantage over the Tar Heels because of the talent it's able to put on the floor.

If the Blue Devils get past UNC in Charlotte, a much-anticipated third clash with Virginia should await, but it's going to be hard for Duke to down one of the top teams in the nation a third time.

Prediction: Virginia over Duke

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

