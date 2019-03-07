Watch LaMelo Ball Drop 41 Points in Blowout over Hillcrest at The Grind Session

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaMelo Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The LaMelo Ball show was in full force as the SPIRE Academy (Ohio) star led his team to a 102-67 victory over Hillcrest Prep North (Arizona) at the Grind Session World Championship in Benton, Kentucky, on Thursday.

From start to finish, this was complete domination by Ball and SPIRE. The 17-year-old went off for 29 points in the first half as his team doubled up Hillcrest 72-36 in the opening 16 minutes.

But he was far from done.

Ball would wind up filling up the box score as he finished the game with 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists while leading his squad to a 35-point blowout, per Overtime:

He exited the game with just more than four minutes to play as the game was comfortably in hand.

Ball and Co. will be back in action Friday as SPIRE continues tournament play against The Rock (Florida).

Related

    Klutch vs. the World: Who You Got? 🍿

    Which NBA agency has the best starting 5?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Klutch vs. the World: Who You Got? 🍿

    Which NBA agency has the best starting 5?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Landing Spots for the Biggest Free-Agent QBs 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Landing Spots for the Biggest Free-Agent QBs 🔮

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Destined to Disappoint in 2019

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Teams Destined to Disappoint in 2019

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Mastering 1 Shot Made These Players Millions

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Mastering 1 Shot Made These Players Millions

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report