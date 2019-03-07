Watch LaMelo Ball Drop 41 Points in Blowout over Hillcrest at The Grind Session

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The LaMelo Ball show was in full force as the SPIRE Academy (Ohio) star led his team to a 102-67 victory over Hillcrest Prep North (Arizona) at the Grind Session World Championship in Benton, Kentucky, on Thursday.

From start to finish, this was complete domination by Ball and SPIRE. The 17-year-old went off for 29 points in the first half as his team doubled up Hillcrest 72-36 in the opening 16 minutes.

But he was far from done.

Ball would wind up filling up the box score as he finished the game with 41 points, seven rebounds and six assists while leading his squad to a 35-point blowout, per Overtime:

He exited the game with just more than four minutes to play as the game was comfortably in hand.

Ball and Co. will be back in action Friday as SPIRE continues tournament play against The Rock (Florida).