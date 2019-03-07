Knicks Trade Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Could Move for 1st-Rounder at NBA Draft

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Frank Ntilikina of The New York Knicks looks on during the NBA London game 2019 between Washington Wizards and New York Knicks at The O2 Arena on January 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will consider moving point guard Frank Ntilikina during the 2019 NBA draft if they can net a first-round pick in return, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"The Knicks will be active on draft night," a source told Berman.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    Exec: D'Lo in 'High Demand'

    'I think D'Angelo is worth around $20M (annually)' one Eastern Conference exec told The Athletic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exec: D'Lo in 'High Demand'

    'I think D'Angelo is worth around $20M (annually)' one Eastern Conference exec told The Athletic

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: Warriors Owe Faithful Better Oracle Play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Warriors Owe Faithful Better Oracle Play

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Trae's 2 Techs vs. Bulls Won't Be Rescinded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Trae's 2 Techs vs. Bulls Won't Be Rescinded

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Putting Bron on Mins Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Putting Bron on Mins Restriction

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report