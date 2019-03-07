Knicks Trade Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Could Move for 1st-Rounder at NBA Draft

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will consider moving point guard Frank Ntilikina during the 2019 NBA draft if they can net a first-round pick in return, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"The Knicks will be active on draft night," a source told Berman.

