Projecting MLB's Most Lethal Offenses 5 Years from Now

Predicting the league's top offensive teams for the upcoming season is not all that difficult.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees had the highest-scoring lineups in MLB last year, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies paced the NL side of things. All four teams should pile up runs once again in 2019.

But predicting the league's top offensive teams five years down the road? That's a bit trickier.

A good deal of subjectivity is involved in this exercise, but three major factors determined the choices:

Controllable MLB Talent: The cutoff year for this exercise was 2023. So any player who has already established himself at the MLB level and is under team control through the 2023 season was considered a piece of the puzzle for his team.

Potential Impact Prospects: A wealth of prospect talent will enter the majors over the next five years. Any notable position players from a team's current group of top prospects were also taken into consideration. Prospect tiers come via Bleacher Report's most recent farm system rankings.

Spending Power: While no speculation was made on where players who hit the free-agent market between now and 2023 will sign, extra consideration was given to teams with more spending power.

Let's get started with a few honorable mentions.