Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns Offer Kevin Zeitler, Emmanuel Ogbah, More

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIMarch 8, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham adjusts his helmet before putting it on prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but it seems rumor and reality are on the opposite ends of the spectrum.

NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabawala appeared on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on Thursday and pumped the brakes when asked if the Browns and Giants' talks regarding a Beckham trade are serious. 

"I wouldn't feel confident describing them as serious. I think it's the time of year where there are lots and lots and lots of conversations. ... [Browns general manager] John Dorsey is not afraid to be aggressive. He is not afraid to make bold moves. This is clearly a team that feels it's on the precipice of doing something significant—not just having a winning season but making the playoffs, making a run of some kind. 

"He's not going to be afraid to go out and do something like that. The question here is are the Giants really moving on from him? I had been told [Kevin] Zeitler and [Emmanuel] Ogbah and another player had been packaged together—or had been offered—for Beckham. I ran that by a long-time member of the Giants organization who laughed and said there is not a chance and that would make the Giants a laughing stock."

There is certainly a disparity between the players the Browns reportedly offered and Beckham.

Zeitler is a 2012 first-round pick and offensive guard who has been in Cleveland since 2017. Defensive end Ogbah has spent his entire NFL career as a Brown since the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Beckham Jr. is a face of the NFL and entering the second season of a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants.

Trade rumors surrounding Beckham, who's just a season removed from signing that record-breaking deal, have been ramping up in recent weeks. The receiver has been vague on the matter, tweeting on Feb. 13 a blushing emoji next to a zipped-lip emoji, and sending a similar one earlier this week:

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Beckham's services can be had "for the right price," however high that price may be. The three teams most interested in striking a deal are the Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders:

Beckham's market will presumably be dictated by Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, with a deal expected to be done involving Brown on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. As with Beckham, the Raiders and 49ers have been linked to the Steelers receiver.

Should they miss out on Brown, teams may pursue a more elusive deal with the Giants for Beckham. 

Related

    Report: Giants 'Leaning Toward Keeping' Olivier Vernon

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Report: Giants 'Leaning Toward Keeping' Olivier Vernon

    Doug Rush
    via Giants Wire

    Kyler Will Run 40 at Pro Day

    Kyler Murray will run 40, do passing workout, weigh-in and get measured at his Pro Day

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyler Will Run 40 at Pro Day

    Kyler Murray will run 40, do passing workout, weigh-in and get measured at his Pro Day

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Trade for Case Keenum

    Broncos send QB and 7th-rd pick to Washington for 6th-rd pick after restructuring Keenum's contract

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Trade for Case Keenum

    Broncos send QB and 7th-rd pick to Washington for 6th-rd pick after restructuring Keenum's contract

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Send alerts, curate the best content on the web. Fill out this form to apply!

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Send alerts, curate the best content on the web. Fill out this form to apply!

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs