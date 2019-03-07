Report: Kyler Murray to Run 40, Have Full Workout at Pro Day Ahead of NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Quarterback Kyler Murray will run a 40-yard dash as well as participate in passing drills at Oklahoma's pro day on March 13, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted that Murray—who measured in at 5'10" and 207 pounds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine—will also be re-measured.

Murray attended the combine in Indianapolis last week but did not participate in on-field workouts. He did, however, have his height and weight evaluated and went through the interview process with teams.

While Murray quieted some of the concerns about his size at the combine, his meetings with teams reportedly did not go so well. NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly reported earlier this week that the reigning Heisman Trophy winner's interviews have resulted in "the worst comments" he has ever heard regarding a top-ranked quarterback prospect:

"He better hope [Kliff] Kingsbury takes him No. 1 because this was not good. These were the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback and I've been doing this a long time...leadership—not good. Study habits—not good. The board work—below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.

"Now, people will say we're going to compare him to [Patrick] Mahomes, we're going to run an offense like Mahomes, we're going to run an offense like Baker Mayfield. ... But those guys are much different. Those guys, you never questioned them about their ability on the board, you never questioned their leadership ability, their work habits. ... [Murray] is not outstanding in those areas and it showed up in the interview."

Casserly did not note what it was teams took issue with.

Meanwhile, Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst reported it's a "done deal" that Murray will go No. 1 to the Arizona Cardinals, and Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller added the organization "loves him." This comes after Kingsbury, then the coach at Texas Tech, said in October 2018 that he "would take [Murray] with the first pick of the draft if I could."

Little did Kingsbury or Murray know at the time, that scenario now has a chance to become a reality. And if that happens, the 21-year-old quarterback would welcome the opportunity.

"I think, me and him are really tight," Murray said of Kingsbury last month, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Great relationship with him. I think that was just something…he's always felt strongly about me as a player and as a kid off the field. I think they're kind words. At the end of the day, they’re going to do what's best for them. I can't go into it with any expectations of being taken by the Cardinals. That would be nice for sure."

Oklahoma's pro day will give Murray an opportunity to prove to not only the Cardinals but the entire league that he is worth being a top pick in April's draft. While his game film speaks for itself, some teams may still have questions, given he started just one year for the Sooners.

Miller currently has Murray going No. 1 overall to Arizona in his latest mock draft.