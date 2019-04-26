Elgton Jenkins NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Powerful, experienced starter who has played left tackle, right tackle, left guard and center for Mississippi State.

—Has the length (34" arms) and big hands (10¼") to reach and handle inside or outside pressure well and can counter pass-rushers who bring power or speed.

—Anchors well against bull-rush with his thick, wide base and lower-body strength.

—Initial quickness is very good and allows him to work well in short, tight areas.

—Smart player with good angles to the second level and uses his length well to reach linebackers.

—Efficient hand placement on drive blocks.

WEAKNESSES

—Average in space with body control that needs more work.

—Could be a poor fit in a zone scheme that asks a lot of pulling guards or centers.

—Doesn't detour from his path well and looks tight when asked to adjust in space.

—Looks like he has a hitch and heavy feet when asked to pull.

OVERALL

Jenkins is more of a gap-power-type center than a zone player, which could limit where he fits schematically in the NFL. Teams will love his versatility, though, and he could be drafted as early as the first round for a team in need of help at either center or guard. Jenkins has Week 1 starting potential.

GRADE: 6.90 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Billy Price