Trey Pipkins NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Has the sort of finishes teams want to see on film from a small-school guy and adequately dominates the competition like expected.

—Brings NFL-caliber frame with above-average athleticism and basketball background and will be seen as an ideal tackle in a zone scheme.

—Good mental processing skills that allow him to utilize help in pass protection, adjust tracks to second-level defenders and pass off twists/stunts along the defensive line.

—Has some explosiveness in his hips that helps him drive out of his stance with good leverage and power and was affirmed by combine performances in vertical and broad jumps that ranked toward the top for all offensive linemen in Indianapolis.

WEAKNESSES

—University of Sioux Falls isn't playing in the SEC and, for all the impressive plays Pipkins put on tape, there will be significant concerns about the level of competition he faced each day.

—Power and strength aren't where they need to be and will be the first things NFL teams will allocate resources to fixing when Pipkins shows up at a facility.

—Technical aspects in every phase are unrefined and raw. He has the fundamental ability, but it will take time to clean up some of the things he's created a habit of doing and got away with in Division 2 but won't in the NFL.

—Hand timing and placement are odd and show very little understanding of the components to pass protection that stem from the waist up. While his footwork is solid, his upper half isn't being utilized like it should be, and NFL defenders will make him pay.

OVERALL

There's no doubt Pipkins has NFL traits and size. It's simply a matter of getting him in with the right cleanup crew. He has some habits and tendencies that won't work in the NFL and have to be ironed out, but there is tremendous potential waiting to be developed. He's likely a Day 3 player, but he's got a great shot at landing a swing tackle role early on before getting a crack at starting.

GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Charles Leno Jr.