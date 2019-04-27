Dennis Daley NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Two-year starter who was productive in the run game with good overall size (6'5", 317 lbs) and some positional versatility.

—Showed good improvement throughout the season that points to development potential.

—Physically and mentally tough player who went through a long season and never let it affect his game.

—Can sit and anchor on a bull rush with good base strength.

—Moves well enough to the second level.

WEAKNESSES

—Had to play Clemson, Florida and Kentucky during 2018 season and got worked by top-tier pass-rushers.

—Heavy feet stop moving in pass pro, and he tries to do all his work with concrete feet and a reach.

—Doesn't counter well when asked to recover against a secondary pass-rush move. One-and-done blocker.

—Lunger who doesn't explode out of his stance or work his feet through the block.

OVERALL

Dennis Daley had a rough season in terms of sacks allowed, but he also faced the best pass-rushers in the nation on a tough SEC schedule. His ability to improve throughout the year is encouraging after he spent just two seasons at South Carolina following a transfer from a JUCO, which is why teams believe there's a potential starter in his game.

GRADE: 5.80 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Will Richardson