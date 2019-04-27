Ken Webster NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Contributor to major program in competitive SEC; played in 37 total games at Ole Miss.

—Rocked-up frame that aids play strength on the field, including a powerful punch to stack out blockers on the boundary.

—Uses strength and positioning to disrupt releases, redirect routes and bump receivers off their stems.

—Compact frame with good arm length helps him succeed as an above-average tackler given his playing style.

—Tested well at the combine and has the foundational athleticism, explosiveness and burst to compete for an NFL practice squad spot.

WEAKNESSES

—Season-ending knee injury on first series in 2016 that led to additional redshirt season. He'll turn 23 over the summer and will be on the older side for a rookie.

—Does not offer significant ball skills or turnover potential and, while he contests catches, won't create game-changing plays at the next level.

—2017 suspension for shoplifting arrest, while fairly minor, slowed his progress after early success at Ole Miss.

—Spatial awareness and ability to recognize routes in action is a major concern, and he's often left defending nothing and exploited.

—Hectic from a press alignment and will struggle to maintain composure versus crafty releases.

OVERALL

Ken Webster joined the Ole Miss program as a highly touted prep star and a 2013 defensive player of the year in Georgia. Unfortunately, a 2016 knee injury derailed his growth, and he struggled to get back on the same path of ascension. He offers excellent play strength and the testing numbers to suggest a role in the NFL, but he has to improve his patience at the line of scrimmage and recognition of route concepts or he'll be abused by offensive coordinators when he sees the field.

GRADE: 5.30 (ROUND 6 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: E.J. Gaines