Isaiah Johnson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—High school track standout with major success as a sprinter and hurdler.

—Excellent NFL-ready frame at 6'2" and 208 pounds with legit 4.40 play speed.

—Competitive toughness and alpha-dog attitude that starts at kickoff and runs all game.

—Hand placement at the line of scrimmage is solid and helps him routinely disrupt releases.

—Arm length to challenge downfield on 50-50 balls.

WEAKNESSES

—Converted to cornerback after two years playing receiver and comes with limited starts and on-field reps against high-caliber competition.

—Raw in every aspect and will need significant technical development.

—Too willing to fall on, catch and lunge as a tackler and needs to learn to play behind his pads.

—Underwhelming spatial awareness from off coverage and will open well before he needs to.

OVERALL

Johnson has excellent size and good overall athleticism, but the team drafting him must realize he's a work in progress; he could receive the developmental tag from most teams. In a scheme like the Seahawks' or Jaguars', he's an ideal cornerback thanks to his height and length, but every team should be checking out his overall game.

GRADE: 5.99 (ROUND 3-4 - FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Rasul Douglas