Kris Boyd NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Strong, physical corner with the required build at 5'11" and 201 pounds.

—Adequate in press coverage; can redirect routes at the line of scrimmage and keep receivers off balance.

—Consistently plays through the ball and disrupts the receiver's hands. Makes the receiver's job harder even on balls he cannot intercept.

—Can excel in both man and zone coverage with speed and instincts.

—A willing tackler who loves to add support in the run game.

WEAKNESSES

—A tight athlete on the playing field, despite combine testing.

—Lacks recovery speed and fluid hips to turn and run when he gets beat deep.

—Very handsy in college, which could turn into penalties in the NFL.

—Can disrupt receptions but did not have consistent interception production at Texas.

—A willing player versus the run but is more of a hitter than a tackler, which has led to extra yards and missed tackles.

OVERALL

Boyd is a big, physical corner from the Charlie Strong era at Texas who will come into the NFL with great physicality and toughness. Although Boyd tested well at the combine, there are still questions about his ability to lock down in man coverage, and he may be better suited for zone-heavy teams. His size and versatility make him an option for slot corner, as well as providing depth at safety.





GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Darqueze Dennard