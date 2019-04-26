Sean Bunting NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pick

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Good build at 6'0" and 195 pounds with 4.42 speed and a 41.5" vertical jump.

—Long-armed (31¾"), and it shows at the line of scrimmage and when reaching to deflect balls or attack passes in the air.

—Excels going up to challenge 50-50 balls and has both the size and vertical ability to take away the deep ball.

—Times his transitions well and shows he can flip his hips and run; good short-area quickness and can mirror and match on short routes.

—Could be an excellent fit in the slot but more so in a zone scheme, where he can keep his eyes on the route and close on the ball with his speed and length.

WEAKNESSES

—Frame didn't look 195 pounds on film; has a lean, long build that lets receivers run through him.

—Can be slow to read and react and too often gets caught relying on physical tools, which won't work against NFL speed.

—Didn't get challenged by many pro-caliber receivers and wasn't Senior Bowl-eligible as an underclassman, so level of competition could be an issue.

—Never comes across as very twitchy or with much open-field burst, which could limit his projection as an outside cornerback, but his 4.42 run at the NFL Scouting Combine opened some eyes.

OVERALL

Bunting is a bit of a project, but we're betting on his traits and ability to improve with NFL coaching, making him more valuable than some pro teams might see on tape. Bunting has received grades from scouts in the Round 3 range, but we're a little higher on his skills and upside as a starting cornerback.

GRADE: 6.55 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Kevin Johnson