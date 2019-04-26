Byron Murphy NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Feisty, physical cornerback who masks his size deficiencies with technique, timing and instincts.

—Change-of-direction skills are off the charts; good on tape with excellent quickness and agility to match and mirror in coverage.

—Incredibly smart processor within the route who reads the quarterback and receiver well and puts himself in position to either eliminate targets or attack the ball (four interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2018).

—Twitchy player who has impressive burst when closing in on the ball; drives hard on comeback and breaking routes to get to the ball.

—Tough at the point of attack and fights through contact.

WEAKNESSES

—At 5'11" and a bulked-up 190 pounds for the combine, Murphy ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, which is below average for a first-round cornerback.

—Arm length (30⅛") could take him off the board for teams that require 32" arms for cornerbacks.

—Limited exposure to complex offenses and route trees after just 20 collegiate games.

—Gets very handsy against bigger receivers and could be flagged early and often.

—Broken foot in freshman season must be checked out to ensure there are no long-term effects.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay? Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Right Arrow Icon

OVERALL

Murphy's tape is Round 1 all the way, but his poor timed speed and below-average size are big concerns for teams as they look for sure things at the position. That could be great news for teams late in the first round or early in the second because Murphy has the look of a longtime starter with the ability to play in the slot or outside.

GRADE: 7.00 (ROUND 1 - TOP-15 PLAYER POTENTIAL)

PRO COMPARISON: A.J. Bouye