Jaylon Ferguson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Incredibly productive pass-rusher who set the FBS record for sacks in a career (45); NFL-ready as a defensive end or outside linebacker.

—Loose lower body with sound mechanics; uses his length well and has power and twitch in his game. Has enough quickness to cross the face of offensive tackles.

—Sheds and overpowers blockers with his hand strength; will shed blockers with his swipe and swat moves; will shoot his hands and knock linemen off their marks.

—Can convert speed to power and has excellent countermoves.

—Leans and bends off the edge.

WEAKNESSES

—Was banned from the combine after the NFL learned he was arrested after being involved in a fight at a McDonald's restaurant when he was 18 years old.

—Doesn't always play at full speed and can too often take plays off when the ball goes away from him; at times only looks interested in sack production.

—Can get stuck on blocks too easily and often beat up lower levels of competition.

—Looked heavier in 2018, and scouts were worried it affected his speed and flexibility.

OVERALL

Jaylon Ferguson is a high-level producer with few flaws in his game, but teams need to be convinced he can perform at the same level against NFL competition. He has the traits and stats to convince teams that he could be worth a first-round selection, but his struggles to get off blocks and half-speed motor at times must be vetted.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 — FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Houston