Clelin Ferrell NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Oakland Raiders' Pick

STRENGTHS

—Standout three-year starter who at times overshadowed the other Clemson defensive linemen, who will all be drafted in the 2019 class; two others are expected to be first-rounders.

—Big (6'4", 264 lbs), long (34⅛-inch arms), powerful 4-3 defensive end with a nonstop motor and excellent aggression and urgency off the ball.

—Team captain who played his best games in the biggest moments and has ice water in his veins. Dominated against Alabama and in his College Football Playoff contests.

—Smart player who makes quick reads and will jam a tight end, set an anchor in the run game or explode off the line and get into the backfield; has awesome length and uses it well in three phases of the game.

—Strong lower body allows him to work as an inside pass-rusher and also to stack up in the run game and truly set an anchor.

—Can work as an inside or outside pass-rusher and may be able to bump down to a 3-technique in some pass-rushing situations.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't have the lower-body agility to play in a 3-4 outside linebacker role and may be hurt in the process if seen as scheme-limited.

—Despite big size and long arms, doesn't make many stops in the run game.

—Doesn't have the agility to maintain speed or bend on the edge; has to learn proper countermoves in order to better finish as a pass-rusher.

—Doesn't flash with good natural bend or twitch in his frame; gets stuck as a one-speed guy.

OVERALL

Clelin Ferrell is one of the more NFL-ready pass-rushers in this class, but he also has less potential athletically than the players ranked ahead of him. Ferrell could be a day one starter at defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, but his lack of elite athletic traits could limit his upside.

GRADE: 6.99 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE IMPACT)

PRO COMPARISON: Frank Clark