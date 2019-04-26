Taylor Rapp NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Physical, smart and versatile defensive back who can line up in various alignments and be a matchup defender in the secondary.

—Never misses tackles; comes in hot and knows how to put a shoulder on the ball-carrier to get them down. Excellent balance, hip sinkage and vision to get the runner down.

—Playmaker; impacts the game as a tackler, cover man and enforcer against the run. Lived around the ball at Washington.

—Is able to cover up and blanket tight ends or backs; has the awareness and instincts to dominate in man coverage and graded out as one of the best coverage safeties in the class on our board.

—Limits receptions by erasing his man, but also uses his length and short-area quickness well to break up passes when quarterbacks do challenge him.

—Tough, aggressive player who goes at 100mph on every down.

WEAKNESSES

—Very poor pro day time in the 40-yard dash (4.70-4.75-second range) could push him out of Round 1 despite good tape.

—Tends to make plays in the run game downfield instead of coming downhill to fill rushing gaps.

—Sat out the 2019 Rose Bowl due to a hip injury.

—Doesn’t have the body to play as physical as he is; takes a lot of punishment because he’s such a violent hitter.

OVERALL

Rapp is the ultimate case study in the importance of the 40-yard dash. His tape is fantastic and should make him the No. 1 safety in the draft. Teams could panic, though, and cause him to slide below his grade. The team that gets Rapp will benefit from a physical, smart, instinctive safety with total field range.

GRADE 6.99 (ROUND 2—ROOKIE STARTER)



PRO COMPARISON: Minkah Fitzpatrick