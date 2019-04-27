Deshaun Davis NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Davis #57 of the Auburn Tigers defends during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Productive player in highly competitive SEC with big-game experience.

—Tackling machine who has a nose for the football.

—Intelligent player with above-average pre-snap mental processing.

—Tackling technique is consistent and effective as he plays behind his pads.

       

WEAKNESSES

—Coverage concerns in all areas limit his ability to stay on the field for third down.

—Will struggle to compete in space with athletes and will be boxed out in coverage against TEs.

—Undersized frame lacks ideal NFL length and likely can't carry much more weight.

—Stiff-hipped athlete who struggles to open up and run laterally.

        

OVERALL

Deshaun Davis has played against some of the NCAA's best competition for the last four seasons and has been productive on an Auburn team routinely competing for national championships. NFL teams will like the experience and intelligence that puts him in the right place at the right time, but they'll hope to hide some of his coverage and size concerns.

      

GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Mychal Kendricks

