Deshaun Davis NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

STRENGTHS



—Productive player in highly competitive SEC with big-game experience.

—Tackling machine who has a nose for the football.

—Intelligent player with above-average pre-snap mental processing.

—Tackling technique is consistent and effective as he plays behind his pads.

WEAKNESSES



—Coverage concerns in all areas limit his ability to stay on the field for third down.

—Will struggle to compete in space with athletes and will be boxed out in coverage against TEs.

—Undersized frame lacks ideal NFL length and likely can't carry much more weight.

—Stiff-hipped athlete who struggles to open up and run laterally.

OVERALL



Deshaun Davis has played against some of the NCAA's best competition for the last four seasons and has been productive on an Auburn team routinely competing for national championships. NFL teams will like the experience and intelligence that puts him in the right place at the right time, but they'll hope to hide some of his coverage and size concerns.

GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)



PRO COMPARISON: Mychal Kendricks