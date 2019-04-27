Trevon Wesco NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for New York Jets' Pick

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—All ball; Trevon Wesco is a tenacious blocker, good receiver and an impressive all-around athlete who stood out in the West Virginia offense.

—Asked to be a safety valve over the middle in a high-octane passing game and handled the job well; improved during the season and has improved as a route-runner and pass-catcher.

—Blocking is top-notch, best among the 2019 tight end class. Can stay in line and pass protect or get upfield to linebackers in the run game. Attacks the job with excellent aggression.

—Standout Senior Bowl performer who lined up at fullback, H-back, in line and move tight end while catching the ball flawlessly and showing good upfield mobility.

—Three-year player at West Virginia after he transferred from Lackawanna College, which points to potential upside with further development.

—Doesn't have great height (6'3") but has impressive arm length at 34.75 inches long.

WEAKNESSES

—Combine time of 4.89 seconds in the 40-yard dash isn't ideal, but it must be taken into context that at 267 pounds, he's bigger than most tight ends in the class.

—One-year wonder as a receiver who didn't produce until his senior season.

—Needs to develop as a route-runner, as his tape is messy when he's asked to break his routes; route tree is still new to him.

—Doesn't have the speed to pull away from coverage and must rely on pushing off or boxing out defenders.

—Can look awkward bringing the ball in when the pass isn't right on target, even if he doesn't have many drops.

OVERALL

One of the most fun players in the class to watch, Wesco seems to love playing football. He's a capable receiver with potential upside but heads into the NFL as a ready, willing blocker and special teams player. As a No. 2 tight end, he'll have immediate value and could develop into a starter.

GRADE: 5.75 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Jonnu Smith