Kahale Warring NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' Pick

STRENGTHS

—All-around athlete who was a stud in water polo, swimming, cross country, soccer, tennis and basketball before he played play football as a senior in high school.

—Former San Diego State walk-on who is still learning the game and has tremendous upside.

—Traits jump off the page; ideal size (6'5", 252 lbs), speed (4.67 40-yard dash) and agility to line up anywhere in the formation. Can work in line and outside the formation.

—Looks the part coming off the ball; quickly gets into his route tree and has the speed to run past linebackers. Will require a safety covering him up the seam and closing on his out routes.

—Athleticism shows up when he's attacking the ball; will high-point and get off the turf or box out defenders in the end zone.

WEAKNESSES

—One-year starter coaches must buy in on with development potential.

—Lacks production; it requires an imagination to see his full potential.

—Technique as a run-blocker is lacking; doesn't have experience getting under the pads of a defender and working his feet to move them.

—Drops showed up a lot on his tape in lone season as a starter.

—Boom-or-bust player who won't have an impact outside flash plays unless he's developed.

OVERALL

Kahale Warring is an exciting prospect who has excellent athleticism and potential to be a game-breaking tight end, but he does need to be developed. He'll have immediate potential as an up-the-seam target and red-zone threat but will need to learn the intricacies of blocking and route running.

GRADE: 6.00 (ROUND 3 — ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Dallas Goedert