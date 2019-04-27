Terry Godwin NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Terry Godwin #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs dives in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

STRENGTHS

—Seasoned route-runner. Good balance in routes keeps defensive backs on his back hip.

—Makes up for lack of long speed with short-area quickness.

—Catch radius is limited but makes up for it by being a hands receiver.

—One of the more productive Georgia receivers. No. 10 on the school's all-time receptions list.

          

WEAKNESSES

—Undersized at 5'11", 184 pounds, and lacks strength.

—Gets beat up at the line of scrimmage because of small frame and limited power. Doesn't have the frame to add size.

—Struggles to make catches in traffic.

—Limited to underneath slot receiver, which will restrict the number of teams that target him.

         

OVERALL

Terry Godwin is a rare four-year starter from Georgia with an accomplished career. The undersized target struggled to play with strength and against press coverage, which will most likely result in his being a full-time slot receiver in the NFL. Fluid routes and football IQ will help him land, and stick, on a roster for many years.

            

GRADE: 5.25 (ROUND 7 - BACKUP CALIBER)

PRO COMPARISON: Dede Westbrook

Related

    Mike Tomlin on Bell, AB Leaving: 'There's Been a Cleansing'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike Tomlin on Bell, AB Leaving: 'There's Been a Cleansing'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade

    Derrik Klassen
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report: SCAR OL Dennis Daley

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Scouting Report: SCAR OL Dennis Daley

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Panthers' Pick Jordan Scarlett

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Scouting Report for Panthers' Pick Jordan Scarlett

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report