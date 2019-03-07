NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Discussing Potential Robert Quinn Deal, Release

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering either trading or releasing defensive end Robert Quinn, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

"If they cannot trade him, they will likely move on from him as they go toward a new regime," Rapoport said.

Quinn just finished his first year with the Dolphins, finishing with 6.5 sacks while starting all 16 games.

