NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Discussing Potential Robert Quinn Deal, Release

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. The Colts won the game 27-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering either trading or releasing defensive end Robert Quinn, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

"If they cannot trade him, they will likely move on from him as they go toward a new regime," Rapoport said.

Quinn just finished his first year with the Dolphins, finishing with 6.5 sacks while starting all 16 games.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

