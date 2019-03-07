NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Discussing Potential Robert Quinn Deal, Release

NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Discussing Potential Robert Quinn Deal, ReleaseMarch 7, 2019
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering either trading or releasing defensive end Robert Quinn, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From Up to the Minute: The #Dolphins have had trade conversations about pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who could be released for salary reasons if they don't find a partner. Another productive pass-rusher potentially on the market. https://t.co/sN1zqVdCFh
"If they cannot trade him, they will likely move on from him as they go toward a new regime," Rapoport said.
Quinn just finished his first year with the Dolphins, finishing with 6.5 sacks while starting all 16 games.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Teams Approached Bears About RB Howard