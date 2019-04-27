Clayton Thorson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' Pick

Clayton Thorson NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' PickApril 27, 2019
STRENGTHS
—Four-year starter at Northwestern who displayed toughness, football IQ and competitiveness in an offense without great supporting talent.
—Looks the part with a 6'4", 222-pound frame and NFL mechanics in his arm motion and lower body.
—Quick from under center and has a pro-style drop step with a wide base and agile feet.
—Solid motion with an over-the-top release and clean follow-through.
—Good spot accuracy with the touch to reach downfield targets and give them ample running room.
—Productive runner who was able to pull down the ball and run in scores throughout his career.
WEAKNESSES
—Tore his ACL in 2017 Music City Bowl.
—Field vision is erratic and can get locked onto one player and struggle to work to second-and-third reads.
—Struggled to develop during final two seasons at Northwestern and is continually praised for potential and upside, with much of the blame falling on his line or wide receivers.
—Holds the ball far too long in the pocket and thinks his arm and agility can bail him out of messes.
—Arm talent is just OK for an NFL starter and puts him more on the level of a backup.
OVERALL
Thorson definitely looks the part, and there is some value in the argument that his supporting cast wasn't great. Still, teams can't gamble on his physical tools and the idea that he'll produce once he has better receivers and offensive linemen around him. Thorson could be the breakout, surprise quarterback of the class, but it's more likely he'll be a solid QB2 in the pros.
GRADE: 5.70 (ROUND 4 - BACKUP CALIBER)
PRO COMPARISON: AJ McCarron
