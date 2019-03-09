Liverpool vs. Burnley: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool will be seeking to reignite their charge for the Premier League title on Sunday, as they welcome Burnley to Anfield.

The Reds were knocked off the top of the table by Manchester City last weekend, as they were unable to respond after their rivals beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday. Liverpool then limped to a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby, leaving them a point off the pace.

While the Reds will go into this encounter as big favourites, there is potential for them to slip up, especially with City facing Watford on Saturday. A midday kick-off is unlikely to be conducive for a big atmosphere at Anfield too and Burnley have it in them to frustrate any opponent.

Here are the key details for the fixture and a closer look at a match which will be key in determining the destination of the Premier League title.

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: Noon (GMT), 8 a.m. (GMT)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

With City facing Watford in the late game on Saturday, there is every chance the Reds will go into this game four points behind their rivals. Given they had a seven-point advantage on the defending champions prior to their meeting in January, it's been quite the turnaround.

It also means there will be an added pressure on Liverpool to respond and given the manner in which they've toiled through some games as of late, that will be a worry for manager Jurgen Klopp.

After the stalemate with Everton, the manager said the conditions inside the stadium weren't helpful to his team, as they failed to play at their fluid best:

While the team continue to look rock-solid at the back, with Virgil van Dijk imperious for almost the entirety of the season, the manner in which the side has fallen out of sync in an attack is curious.

The Reds' star man, Mohamed Salah, has continued to be productive in front of goal this season, grabbing an impressive 17 goals in the top flight in 2018-19, but he has not scored in his last three Premier League games and struggled to make an impact in away matches at Everton and United.

Against the former, he twice got into dangerous positions, only to see one shot saved and one effort shut down by Michael Keane.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent noted Salah didn't look particularly sharp in either situation:

Rory Smith of the New York Times said the poor touches from the Egyptian limited the openings for him:

Burnley will no doubt analyses the way in which Everton and United were able to limit the impact of Salah and seek to replicate it. Given what we know about Sean Dyche and his side, they are unlikely to come to Anfield and do anything other than sit deep and seek to contain the opposition.

Despite a recent resurgence, two losses in succession to Newcastle United and Crystal Palace has taken some confidence away from the Clarets. They'll make it tough for the Reds, but Klopp's side will do what's required to keep in touch with City.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley