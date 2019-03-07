March Madness 2019: Schedule and Bracket Predictions for Top Seeds

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Get ready to fill out brackets—March Madness is almost here.

Before then, the top conferences still have to hold their championship tournaments, so there's a lot to be decided before Selection Sunday on March 17.

However, it's becoming clearer which teams are the best in the country and which ones could secure a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA tournament.

March Madness 2019 Schedule

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19, 20

First Round: March 21, 22

Second Round: March 23, 24

Sweet 16: March 28, 29

Elite 8: March 30, 31

Final Four: April 6

National Championship: April 8

No. 1 Seed Predictions

North Carolina

The Tar Heels will likely be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament, which should mean this Saturday's regular-season finale against Duke won't be the last time the two rivals play this year.

However, North Carolina will win both meetings and then go on to avenge its Feb. 11 loss to Virginia by taking down the Cavaliers in the ACC tournament championship game.

That run would be impressive enough to earn the Tar Heels the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Entering Saturday's home contest against Duke, North Carolina has won 13 of its past 14 games, with its lone loss during that stretch coming to the Cavaliers. The Tar Heels could be peaking at the right time, and they may take advantage of the fact that the Blue Devils could be without Zion Williamson.

Gonzaga

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Bulldogs have won 20 straight games since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina in mid-December, as they cruised through their West Coast Conference schedule with ease. Those two early losses are Gonzaga's only blemishes this season.

Not only have the Bulldogs avoided any upset losses, but they also own a win over Duke. They beat the Blue Devils 89-87 on Nov. 21.

Gonzaga is poised to win its seventh straight WCC tournament championship, which would secure its spot as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

After those two early-season losses to ranked opponents, the Bulldogs will get back to playing tougher competition. But that hasn't hampered them in recent seasons, as they have made it to at least the Sweet 16 in each of the past four years.

Kentucky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's likely going to take a pair of upset wins in the SEC tournament for this to happen, but that hasn't stopped the Wildcats in the past.

Kentucky will likely be the No. 3 seed in its conference tournament, with Tennessee and LSU poised to secure the top two spots. The Vols and Tigers each have one more win than the Wildcats and should earn victories in their regular-season finales on Saturday.

Last year, Kentucky was the No. 4 seed in the SEC tournament but went on to upset Tennessee, the No. 2 seed, to win its fourth straight SEC tournament championship.

Expect a similar run for the Wildcats this year, even if they have to avenge recent losses to the Vols and Tigers to complete it.

Virginia

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Although Virginia won't win the ACC tournament championship, the Cavaliers' resume will be enough to earn them the fourth No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia's only two losses were both to Duke. It has beat eight ranked opponents, which includes a victory over North Carolina on Feb. 11.

So even if the Cavs fall to the Tar Heels in the conference tournament championship game, they would be 30-3 with an earlier victory over the ACC champion. That will make them qualified to be one of the top four seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia won't overlook a No. 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA tourney. Last year, the Cavaliers lost to UMBC, which was the first time that a No. 1 seed had ever lost to a No. 16 seed.