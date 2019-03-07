ACC Tournament 2019: Complete Schedule and Updated Bracket Predictions

ACC Tournament 2019: Complete Schedule and Updated Bracket PredictionsMarch 7, 2019
North Carolina, Duke and Virginia have won the last three ACC college basketball tournaments, respectively. And nearing this year's tourney, it's quite likely that one of those schools could win it again.
The Cavaliers, Tar Heels and Blue Devils will be the top three seeds in this year's tournament, which will take place in Charlotte from March 12-16. Virginia is the defending champion as it took down North Carolina in last year's championship game.
Duke won the 2017 tournament, while North Carolina beat Virginia in the championship game in 2016.
This will be the first time the conference tournament will be held in Charlotte since 2008. That year, the Tar Heels won the tourney by defeating Clemson.
ACC Tournament Schedule
All Times ET
Tuesday, March 12
No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (Noon, ESPN2)
No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed (approx. 2 p.m., ESPN2)
No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (7 p.m., ESPNU)
Wednesday, March 13
No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (Noon, ESPN)
No. 5 seed vs. Winner of No. 12 vs. No. 13 (approx. 2 p.m., ESPN)
No. 7 seed vs. Winner of No. 10 vs. No. 15 (7 p.m., ESPN2)
No. 6 seed vs. Winner of No. 11 vs. No. 14 (approx. 9 p.m., ESPN2)
Thursday, March 14
No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 vs. No. 9 winner (12:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 4 seed vs. Winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12/No.13 (approx. 2:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 2 seed vs. Winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10/No. 15 (7 p.m., ESPN)
No. 3 seed vs. Winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11/No. 14 (approx. 9 p.m., ESPN)
Friday, March 15
Semifinal No. 1 (7 p.m., ESPN)
Semifinal No. 2 (approx. 9 p.m., ESPN)
Saturday, March 16
Championship (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
Bracket Predictions
1. Virginia
2. North Carolina
3. Duke
4. Florida State
5. Virginia Tech
6. Syracuse
7. Louisville
8. NC State
9. Clemson
10. Georgia Tech
11. Boston College
12. Miami
13. Wake Forest
14. Notre Dame
15. Pittsburgh
Virginia can secure the No. 1 seed with a win over Louisville in Saturday's regular-season finale. Playing on their home court, the Cavaliers should notch their eighth straight victory.
North Carolina can move up to No. 1 with a win over Duke on Saturday and a Virginia loss, but that scenario is unlikely to happen. However, expect the Tar Heels to take down the Blue Devils for the second time in less than three weeks as Duke will likely be playing its fifth straight game without star forward Zion Williamson.
As the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in the ACC tournament, it's quite possible that North Carolina and Duke will meet again in a semifinal matchup. However, if Williamson is still out—or not at 100 percent—the Tar Heels could beat the Blue Devils for the third time this season.
Florida State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse should slot in at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 for the conference tourney, and perhaps one of these schools could get hot at the right time and pull off an upset to take down one of the top three seeds.
However, this year's tournament is likely to be a three-team race, with Virginia cruising through the weaker side of the bracket and a North Carolina-Duke rematch deciding which team the Cavaliers will face in the championship game.
Final Prediction
Although Virginia beat North Carolina on the road on Feb. 11, the Tar Heels could be riding a wave of momentum following its third win of the season over Duke to advance to the finals. And that will play a big factor.
After grinding through the tougher bottom side of the bracket, North Carolina will avenge its earlier loss to Virginia and capture the ACC tournament championship.
